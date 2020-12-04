India kickstarts two-day naval drill with Russia in eastern Indian Ocean

-
ALSO READ
Second phase of Malabar naval exercise in Arabian Sea begins today
Moving in elite company, Indian Navy grapples with serious shortfalls
Amid Ladakh row, Australia to be part of Indian Navy's Malabar exercise
India, Aus to conduct 2-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean from tomorrow
Scorpeone sub to debut as second phase of Malabar exercise begins today
-
India on Friday kick started a two-day naval exercise with Russia in eastern Indian Ocean, two weeks after it conducted the Malabar wargames with the US, Australia and Japan.
The Russian Navy has deployed its guided missile cruiser Varyag, large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and medium ocean tanker Pechenga for the "passage exercise", officials said.
The Indian Navy has been represented by indigenously constructed guided missile frigate Shivalik and anti-submarine corvette Kadmatt along with their integral helicopters.
"The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the friendly navies. It would involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
"The passage exercises are conducted regularly by the Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies while visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea," he said.
He said the ongoing exercise reflects the strong long-term strategic relationship between the two countries.
"This exercise is being conducted on the occasion of 'Navy Day' which emphasises the strong bonds of friendship shared between the two friendly militaries. It would be another step towards strengthening Indo-Russian defence relations," Commander Madhwal said.
Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's achievement in inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.
The Indian and the Russian navies conduct a biennial exercise called 'Indra Navy' and its last edition took place in the Northern Indian Ocean Region in September.
Last month, India held the Malabar exercise. India invited Australia for the exercise, effectively making it a drill by all the Quad member nations.
The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that witnessed increasing Chinese military assertiveness in the recent years.
China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual wargame is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Navy participated in maritime exercises in the last few months with a number of countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU