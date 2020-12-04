Interstate DTC bus services suspended owing to farmers' protest: Official

Interstate buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have not been plying since November 27 due to the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws at the borders of the city, a senior official said on Friday.

The DTC's interstate services, mainly to Gurgaon and Bahadurgarh, were suspended after the start of the farmers' protest at the borders on November 27, the official said.

Due to demonstration by farmers, most borders with other states have been closed for traffic movement. Accordingly some routes have been diverted by the DTC as advised by area Traffic Police, said R S Minhas, deputy chief general manager (PR) of DTC.

"The Interstate operation is closed and will be restored after the position normalises," he said.

Key routes at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained choked as thousands of farmers held demonstrations for the ninth consecutive day against the Centre's farm laws



The agitating farmers have blocked Delhi's Singhu and Tikri borders.

A total of 104 operate to Gurgaon and Bahadurgarh from different depots in the city, the officer said.

The protest by farmers has led to closure of traffic at Singhu and Tikri borders of the capital and the Noida link road due to which traffic has been badly affected.

The DTC has deputed sufficient number of traffic supervisory staff on strategic points to divert the buses and provide all possible help to the passengers, Minhas said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)