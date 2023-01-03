JUST IN
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch
Business Standard

India logs 132 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 2,582

) India saw a single-day rise of 134 in coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

) India saw a single-day rise of 134 in coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956).

The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent, while the Weekly positivity was pegged at 0.13 per cent.

Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45,667, while 1.19 per cent of those infected succumbed to it.

According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 10:31 IST

