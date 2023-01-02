No BF.7 Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, shows genome sequencing report

The genome sequencing report of the six international passengers who had landed at various international airports in has reported no BF.7 variant of .

Health Minister, Ma Subramanian said that the two China-returned passengers, who tested Covid-19 positive, were affected by BA5.2. One passenger each from Muscat, Kuwait, and Bangkok was identified with BA.2 strain of . Another passenger, who arrived from Muscat and tested positive has the XBB.1 strain of .

The state has already analyzed 93 samples so far and of this 98 percent had tested either BA.2 or BA.5 while the remaining two per cent tested for the Delta variant.

The Health Minister also said that all the patients are recovering well after being in home isolation.

With the Omicron BF.7 strain being prominent in countries like China, Japan, and Hongkong, the Central government had made random testing mandatory in international airports.

