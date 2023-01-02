JUST IN
PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on being sworn in as Brazil's president
SC refuses to hear plea seeking SOP for Indians travelling to abroad
Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana chief ministers' official residences
India views Austria as 'serious, consequential partner': EAM S Jaishankar
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category, GRAP stage III norms remain enforced
Excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of four accused till Jan 7
India building permanent bunkers for BSF at Gujarat creek along Pak border
Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh is normal, says CM Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi in contact with leaders of Russia and Ukraine, says S Jaishankar
Effects of cross-border terrorism can't be contained within a region: EAM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on being sworn in as Brazil's president
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No BF.7 Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, shows genome sequencing report

The Health Minister also said that all the patients are recovering well after being in home isolation

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus | Omicron

IANS  |  Chennai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

The genome sequencing report of the six international passengers who had landed at various international airports in Tamil Nadu has reported no BF.7 variant of Omicron.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian said that the two China-returned passengers, who tested Covid-19 positive, were affected by BA5.2. One passenger each from Muscat, Kuwait, and Bangkok was identified with BA.2 strain of Omicron. Another passenger, who arrived from Muscat and tested positive has the XBB.1 strain of Omicron.

The state has already analyzed 93 samples so far and of this 98 percent had tested either BA.2 or BA.5 while the remaining two per cent tested for the Delta variant.

The Health Minister also said that all the patients are recovering well after being in home isolation.

With the Omicron BF.7 strain being prominent in countries like China, Japan, and Hongkong, the Central government had made random testing mandatory in international airports.

--IANS

aal/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU