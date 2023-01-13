JUST IN
Business Standard

India logs 174 new coronavirus cases, active caseload declines by 52

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose by 174 in a day while the active caseload declined to 2,257, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total number of Covid cases recorded in India so far was 4.46 while the death toll was 5,30,725 with two more fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in a day, data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent.

India's active caseload declined by 52 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,775, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.16 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:15 IST

