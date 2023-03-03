India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525

-
India logged 283 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,525, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,772, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,162) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,865, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 11:05 IST
