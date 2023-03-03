JUST IN
What was fugitive Nithyananda's 'United States of Kailasa' doing at the UN?
Had Pegasus on my phone, intelligence officers cautioned me: Rahul Gandhi
Lokayukta raid on K'taka BJP MLA's son: Rs 7.62 cr found at houses
India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525
US says it hopes to work closely with India to end Ukraine-Russia conflict
President Murmu to inaugurate 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal
India making significant contribution to global peace: LS Speaker Om Birla
PM to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk
High fever, long-lasting cough: Delhi under the grip of H3N2 virus
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
US says it hopes to work closely with India to end Ukraine-Russia conflict
icon-arrow-left
Lokayukta raid on K'taka BJP MLA's son: Rs 7.62 cr found at houses
Business Standard

India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525

India logged 283 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,525, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India logged 283 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,525, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,772, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,162) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,865, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 11:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU