India reports 169 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally rises to 2,257

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infection increases risk of severe blood clots for one year: Study
India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921
India reports 188 new Covid infections; active cases rise to 3,468
India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896
One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19, says study
-
India logged 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,257, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,771 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The virus tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,371).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,343, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 11:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU