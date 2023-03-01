JUST IN
MP govt presents Rs 3.14 trn budget; Cong stages walkout from Assembly
World Civil Defence day 2023 celebrated today: Theme, History, Importance
NEP will take India on path of becoming a great superpower: Australian min
Remunerative cash crops to be introduced as per land use: Agri min Chander
Delhi LG forwards resignation letters of Jain, Sisodia to President Murmu
Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian
Well-planned cities will determine fate of country: PM Modi at webinar
Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli
India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335
Assembly polls: Security stepped up ahead of counting day in Meghalaya
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to L-G for appointment
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Long Covid is associated with reduced brain oxygen levels, worse performance on cognitive tests and increased psychiatric symptoms such as depression and anxiety, according to new research

Topics
Coronavirus | cognitive | Depression

IANS  |  Toronto 

Coronavirus, covid

Long Covid is associated with reduced brain oxygen levels, worse performance on cognitive tests and increased psychiatric symptoms such as depression and anxiety, according to new research studying the impacts of the disease.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada conducted a laboratory study which showed that individuals who had experienced symptomatic Covid illness performed worse on two computer tasks.

One is measuring inhibition and another is impulsive decision-making.

Compared to those who had not been infected, people who had been infected showed a lack of increase in oxygen saturation in an area of the brain that is normally engaged during one of the tasks.

"We are the first to show reduced oxygen uptake in the brain during a cognitive task in the months following a symptomatic Covid-19 infection," said Peter Hall, lead author and researcher in the School of Public Health Sciences at Waterloo.

"This is important because a lack of sufficient oxygen supply is thought to be one of the mechanisms by which Covid-19 may cause cognitive impairment," he added.

In a separate study, the team conducted a population survey of more than 2,000 Canadians aged 18 to 56, to examine the relationships between Covid, cognitive function and psychiatric symptoms.

Respondents who had Covid reported difficulty concentrating and problems with inhibition, as well as increased symptoms of anxiety and depression.

These effects appeared to be marginally stronger among unvaccinated individuals and were still detectable after controlling for how long ago respondents were infected.

"It appears that, regardless of gender and other demographic factors, Covid-19 infection at baseline is correlated with increased problems with emotion regulation six months later: depression, anxiety and agitation. In some cases, we are talking about symptom levels that are at or above recommended as cut-off scores for psychiatric diagnoses," Hall said.

The findings of both studies were published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity-Health.

--IANS

rvt/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU