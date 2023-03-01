JUST IN
Business Standard

India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335

India logged 240 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,335, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday

Topics
India | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India logged 240 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,335, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,772 with one fatality reported by Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,611), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,504 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 11:08 IST

