JUST IN
India logs 501 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 7,561
1.52 mn foreigners visited India in 2021, highest from US: Officials
Delhi pollution: Air quality in 'poor' category, likely to improve today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit today
Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maharashtra, heads for Akola district
Top headlines: India's exports shrink, Q2 profits down, PM at G20, and more
Latest LIVE: UK PM Sunak greenlights visas for Indians after meeting Modi
India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh
People of MP have made invaluable contributions to Indian culture: Murmu
Indian mission holds musical night in Vietnam to celebrate bilateral ties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
1.52 mn foreigners visited India in 2021, highest from US: Officials
Business Standard

India logs 501 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 7,561

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Tuesday

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU