Maharashtra reports 67 new Covid cases, no casualty; active tally 962

on Monday reported 67 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 81,34,507, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,401, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,85,144 after 116 patients recovered from the disease, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Pune circle led with 26 new cases, followed by 25 in Mumbai circle, nine in Nashik, two in Latur, three in Akola and one each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, he said.

With this, the state is now left with 962 active cases, the official said.

A total of 8,54,47,938 swab samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 6,458 were tested in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, the official said.

As per the latest report by BJ Medical College, a 29 year-old man from Pune has found to be infected with the new B.Q.1.1 variant of the Omicron family. He had travelled to Ireland and his illness was mild. He has recovered in home isolation and is vaccinated with two doses of Covishield vaccine.

At least 116 patients of XBB variant have been found so far in the state Mumbai - 72, Pune - 29, Thane - 8, two each in Nagpur, Bhandara and one each in Akola, Amravati and Raigad.

The severity of the disease and the speed of transmission have not increased in these areas, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures of are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,507; fresh cases 67; death toll 1,48,401; recoveries 79,85,144; active cases 962; total tests 8,54,47,938.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)