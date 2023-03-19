JUST IN
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's changing energy landscape
Anti-encroachment drive to recover state land will continue, says LG Sinha
Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 personnel for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on Monday
World-class rail stations to be set up in Rajasthan, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Monday: SKM
India would emerge as leading power in Amrit Kaal, says EAM S Jaishankar
Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be a milestone in TN-Gujarat ties: Mandaviya
Govt should give compensation to farmers for damaged crops: Congress MLA
Rahul Gandhi sends reply to Delhi Police notice on his 'anti-women' remark
Gujarat CM holds review meeting on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's changing energy landscape
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, Maldives hold fourth defence cooperation dialogue in Male

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Maldivian counterpart, Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal

Topics
India | Maldives | Defence

ANI  Asia 

India's Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane
India's Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane (ANI Photo)

India and the Maldives conducted the 4th Defence Cooperation Dialogue (DCD) in Male on Sunday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence engagements, while agreeing to increase the complexity of existing exercises.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Maldivian counterpart, Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

This DCD is the highest institutionalised interactive mechanism between the two countries. Its significance in chartering the future course of relations between both the Armed Forces was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by the two nations.

During the interaction, ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises, with both countries agreeing to increase the complexity of these drills.The Armed Forces of India and the Maldives continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations.

Giridhar Aramane thanked Major General Abdulla Shamaal and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue and stated that India looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached by the 4th DCD.During his visit to the Maldives, the Defence Secretary also called on Minister of Defence Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs Mr Abdulla Shahid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 20:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU