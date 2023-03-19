India, Maldives hold fourth defence cooperation dialogue in Male

and the conducted the 4th Cooperation Dialogue (DCD) in Male on Sunday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral engagements, while agreeing to increase the complexity of existing exercises.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Maldivian counterpart, Chief of Defence Force, National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

This DCD is the highest institutionalised interactive mechanism between the two countries. Its significance in chartering the future course of relations between both the Armed Forces was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by the two nations.

During the interaction, ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises, with both countries agreeing to increase the complexity of these drills.The Armed Forces of and the continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations.

Giridhar Aramane thanked Major General Abdulla Shamaal and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue and stated that looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached by the 4th DCD.During his visit to the Maldives, the Defence Secretary also called on Minister of Defence Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs Mr Abdulla Shahid.

