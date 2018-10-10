India may receive 4 bn barrels of extra crude oil from Saudi Arabia in Nov

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, will supply Indian oil buyers with an additional 4 million barrels of in November, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, Corp, Corp and Ltd, sought an additional 1 million barrels each in November, one of the sources said.

Reuters last week reported that Russia and struck a private deal in September to raise output to cool rising prices and had informed the United States about the decision.