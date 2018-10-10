JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

After FSSAI order, Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda delist 10,500 unsafe eateries

Will cause third World War: Indra Nooyi on why she won't join politics
Business Standard

India may receive 4 bn barrels of extra crude oil from Saudi Arabia in Nov

Indian oil buyers sought an additional 1 million barrels each in November

Reuters  |  New Delhi | Singapore 

oil
FILE PHOTO: A seagull flies in front of an oil platform in the Bouri oilfield some 70 nautical miles north of the coast of Libya | Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, will supply Indian oil buyers with an additional 4 million barrels of crude oil in November, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd, sought an additional 1 million barrels each in November, one of the sources said.

Reuters last week reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise output to cool rising prices and had informed the United States about the decision.
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements