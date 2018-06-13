Oil prices slip on rising supplies in US; Opec may relax output cuts

fell on Wednesday, hit by rising supplies in the United States and expectations that producer group could relax voluntary output cuts.

Benchmark Brent was down 35 cents at $75.53 a barrel by 0730 GMT. was 40 cents lower at $65.96.

The and some non- producers, including Russia, started withholding output in 2017 to reduce a global supply overhang and prices have risen by around 60 per cent over the last year.

But said on Tuesday the outlook for the oil market in the second-half of this year was highly uncertain and warned of downside risks to demand.

OPEC will meet on June 22 in Vienna, Austria, to discuss future production policy.

"The prospect of easing supply curbs from OPEC-led producers continues to be reflected in oil's overall depressed price," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

Dutch bank ING, however, said some would "struggle to push production back to October 2016 levels".

In the United States, the said on Tuesday inventories rose by 830,000 barrels in the week to June 8, to 433.7 million.

Rising are in part a result of the surge in US production, which has jumped by almost a third in the last two years to a record 10.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

With output in Russia rising back above 11 million bpd in June and Saudi production climbing back above 10 million bpd, supplies from the top three producers are increasing.

"With rising production from adding to oil's woes and reviving oversupply concerns, further downside could be a possibility in the short to medium term," Otunuga said.

Official US production and inventory data are due to be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).