India meteorological department predicts partly cloudy sky in Delhi

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, with the weatherman forecasting partly cloudy skies in the city on Friday.

The relative humidity was 69 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.2 degrees Celsius.

