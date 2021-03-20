India must vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader on Saturday said India must vote in favour of the resolution calling out "human rights violations" by the Sri Lankan government.

"INDIA must vote in favour of the resolution and call out the violations by the government. INDIA must stand by the Tamils and other communities that have been denied human rights," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram said the UN Security Council is considering a resolution urging to be accountable for such violations.

"It is sad that continues to deny there were and are human rights violations in that country, especially in respect of Tamils," he also said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)