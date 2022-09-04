India ready to send humanitarian aid for floods, Pak yet to accept: Sources

India is fully prepared to send bilateral relief and aid material to flood-ravaged as soon as it receives the green signal from Islamabad, multiple officials and sources involved in the distribution said on Sunday. However, they added that talks on the subject between both nations have petered out after India signalled its willingness to help earlier last week.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.