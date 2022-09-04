JUST IN
India ready to send humanitarian aid for floods, Pak yet to accept: Sources

Foreign ministry officials of both countries were initially in touch for distribution of aid but Indian officials now say they aren't hearing from Islamabad

Subhayan Chakraborty & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan, Pakistan floods
A girl carries her sibling as she walks through stranded flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan (Photo: Reuters)

India is fully prepared to send bilateral relief and aid material to flood-ravaged Pakistan as soon as it receives the green signal from Islamabad, multiple officials and sources involved in the distribution said on Sunday. However, they added that talks on the subject between both nations have petered out after India signalled its willingness to help earlier last week.

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 15:55 IST

