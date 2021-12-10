India ready to work with partners to strengthen democratic values: PM

India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally including in multilateral fora, said Prime Minister on Friday.

PM Modi's remarks come a day after he participated in Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

"Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually, including from France, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Japan, Israel and the Philippines.

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

