India records 167 fresh Covid infections, active cases decline to 3,608

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,667 with four more fatalities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

covid
Representative Image (ANI)

With 167 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,75,776, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 3,608, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,667 with four more fatalities, including three reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.01 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 83 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to to 4,41,41,501, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.99 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 10:22 IST

