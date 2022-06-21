Kerala SSLC result 2022 declared on keralaresults.nic.in: 83.87% pass

SSLC result 2022: The state board has declared the result for SSLC result 2022 for Class 12 for more than 450,000 students.

Kerala's Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) declared the results for Class 12 at 12 pm on Tuesday via a press conference. Now the board results have been published on the official website.

The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centres across the state from March 30 to April 22.

The Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been declared on the official websites, at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC result 2022 via SMS.

Here's how you can check your results on the website: Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala board, keralaresults.nic.in, Or, visit the alternate websites mentioned above Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link Step 3: Log in using your credentials Step 4: Your results will now appear on the screen, download it and take out a hard copy for future references.