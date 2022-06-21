JUST IN
Kerala SSLC result 2022 declared on keralaresults.nic.in: 83.87% pass

Kerala's Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) declared the results for Class 12 via press conference today. Check marks of Kerala SSLC result 2022 on keralaresults.nic.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kerala SSLC result 2022: The Kerala state board has declared the result for Kerala SSLC result 2022 for Class 12 for more than 450,000 students.
Kerala SSLC result 2022: The Kerala state board has declared the result for Kerala SSLC result 2022 for Class 12 for more than 450,000 students. Kerala's Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) declared the results for Class 12 at 12 pm on Tuesday via a press conference.

Now the board results have been published on the official website. The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centres across the state from March 30 to April 22. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been declared on the official websites, at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC result 2022 via SMS.

Here's how you can check your results on the website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala board, keralaresults.nic.in, Or, visit the alternate websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Your results will now appear on the screen, download it and take out a hard copy for future references.

How to check your results via SMS?

Students can get their results for Class 12 Kerala SSLC through SMS too.

Type 'KERALA12' and sent it to 56263from your registered number, you will soon get the results via text message.

First Published: Tue, June 21 2022. 12:38 IST

