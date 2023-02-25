JUST IN
Business Standard

India records 180 new Covid-19 infections in a day, active tally at 2,090

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 10:08 IST

