India records 180 new Covid-19 infections in a day, active tally at 2,090

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618
India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408
India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016
Maharashta records 475 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 2,605
-
India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 10:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU