India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016

India recorded 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,016, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,764 with one death reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,619), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,839, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 10:39 IST
