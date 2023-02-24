JUST IN
Not the time for WFH, focus on working hard: Murthy's advice to youth
Capt Amarinder expresses concern over collapse of law and order in Punjab
Cong Plenary Session: Steering Committee meet today, Gandhis might skip it
Gujarat Assembly passes Bill to curb paper leak in recruitment exams
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report
Top headlines: Punit Goenka moves NCLAT for relief, 1 year of Ukraine war
LS Speaker Om Birla expresses concern about cyberbullying, drug abuse
Cong's plenary session to begin today, all eyes on decision on CWC polls
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP leaders on Feb 26 to discuss LS elections
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Not the time for WFH, focus on working hard: Murthy's advice to youth
icon-arrow-left
MCD House to reconvene to hold standing committee members election
Business Standard

India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016

India recorded 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,016, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Topics
Coronavirus | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India recorded 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,016, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764 with one death reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,619), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,839, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU