JUST IN
Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported
Air India's Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm due to oil leak
MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in 'Feedback Unit' snooping case
Top headlines: Mega push for Jal Jeevan mission, India inks pact with UAE
Indo-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid
EAM Jaishankar meets US' Delaware Governor John Carney in New Delhi
36% more visas processed across India after Covid-19 pandemic: US Officials
LIVE: Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case, Home Ministry gives nod
After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order
Peacekeeping missions should not exist in perpetuity: India to UN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
More airports, connectivity bringing people closer, boosting progress: PM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,257) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,935, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,762 with one death reported by Chandigarh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,257) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU