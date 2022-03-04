India records 6,396 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate reaches 0.69%

-
-
Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.69 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per government data, India has an active caseload of 69,897 which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.
The recovery rate witnessed an upward trend with 98.64 per cent reported today as compared to 98.62 per cent on Thursday. With 13,450 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 4,23,67,070.
In the last 24 hours, the country logged 201 deaths taking the death toll to 5,14,589.
A total of 9,23,351 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.90 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, 178.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. The vaccination drive across the country was started on January 16, 2021.
