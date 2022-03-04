Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs six fresh cases, tally at 7,24,150

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
-
Assam reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, three less than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 7,24,150, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 6,639 with no fatality reported during the day while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other ailments. The current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent, the bulletin said.
The day's positivity rate also declined to 0.20 per cent from 0.31 per cent on Wednesday.
The number of samples tested during the day was 3,062 as against 2.897 on the previous day while the total samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,14,412.
The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 122 on Thursday, a slight decrease from 130 on the previous day.
Kamrup Metropolitan and Dhubri reported two new cases while one each was reported from Kamrup Rural and Darrang districts.
As many as 14 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, the bulletin said.
The number of coronavirus patients who recuperated from the disease in the state has risen to 7,16,042 with the recovery rate at 98.88 per cent.
The bulletin also said 4,33,48,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU