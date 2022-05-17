India rejects Pak's 'farcical resolution' on delimitation exercise in J-K

-
ALSO READ
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir records 124 new cases, two deaths
Jammu and Kashmir saw 15% increase in registration of crime cases in 2020
-
India on Tuesday described as "farcical" a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country has no locus standi to interfere in internal matters of India.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi categorically rejected the resolution and asked Islamabad to stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its "infrastructure of terrorism".
"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
"Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi added.
The spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding the resolution passed by the Pakistan National Assembly.
"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," he said.
Bagchi said the entire territory of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India."
"The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation," he said.
Bagchi asked Pakistan to refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) and vacate the Indian territories that are under its "illegal and forcible occupation".
"We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism; stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL, and vacate Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU