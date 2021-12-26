Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir records 124 new cases, two deaths

-
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 124 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,40,722, officials said.
The union territory also reported two more deaths due to the virus, they added.
Of the fresh cases, 31 were reported from the Jammu division and 93 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.
They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 42 cases, followed by 17 cases in Jammu district.
There are 1,350 active cases in the union territory, the officials said.
The death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,523 as two more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, they said.
The number of recovered Covid patients was 3,34,849, the officials said.
They said there were 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.
