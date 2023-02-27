JUST IN
Decision on special corporation for development of weavers soon: CM Bommai
PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers
TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange
Accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
Polling personnel killed, 12 others injured in Nagaland accident
Sisodia mentioned in charge sheets but not marked as accused: Sources
Village development should be a social activity: RSS chief Bhagwat
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
'AAP is not scared,' says Punjab CM Mann on Manish Sisodia's arrest
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Decision on special corporation for development of weavers soon: CM Bommai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 185 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 2,229

The national COVID-19 recovery was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 2,229, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,770 with one death reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,203, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The country has so far recorded a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,86,202) cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU