India reports 50,407 new Covid cases, 804 deaths in past 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
Covid-19: Roche develops new research test kits for Omicron variant
Shortage of medical staff hits Nepal as third wave of Covid-19 sets in
-
Continuing a decline, India reported 50,407 new Covid-19 cases and 804 deaths in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,07,981.
Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 6,10,443, which constitute 1.64 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 1,36,962 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 14,50,532 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 74.93 crore.
While the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.07 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 3.48 per cent.
With the administration of over 46 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 172.29 crore as of Saturday morning.
More than 12.27 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU