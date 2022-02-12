India reports 50,407 new Covid cases, 804 deaths in past 24 hours

Continuing a decline, India reported 50,407 new Covid-19 cases and 804 deaths in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,07,981.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 6,10,443, which constitute 1.64 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,36,962 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,50,532 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 74.93 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.07 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 3.48 per cent.

With the administration of over 46 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 172.29 crore as of Saturday morning.

More than 12.27 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states.

