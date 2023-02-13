JUST IN
PM Modi inaugurates five-day event Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru today
Business Standard

India reports 82 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; active tally decline to 1,837

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.14 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India reported 82 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,837, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll rose by three to 5,30,753 with Uttar Pradesh reporting two fatalities and West Bengal recording one, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,200).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.14 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,610) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 10:44 IST

