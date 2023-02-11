JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha
India logs 132 Covid cases, active tally at 1,820; positivity rate at 0.1%

The death toll stands at 5,30,750, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India recorded 132 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 1,820, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,750, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,83,994) Covid cases.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,424, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.62 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:01 IST

