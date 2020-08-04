India reports over 52,000 new cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 1.8 million

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with52,050 people testing positive for infection in a day,while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark onTuesday, according to the Union data.

Thedeath toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, thedata updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 12,30,509 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,298 active cases of infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 66.31 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 pc, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000



According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,08,64,750 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 6,61,892 samples being tested on Monday, the highest done in a day so far, Scientist and media coordinator at ICMR, DrLokeshSharma,said.

"A total of 1,05,32,074 tests for detection of infection have been performed with per day average of 3,39,744 tests in July, the highest number of tests conducted in a month so far," Sharma said.

There are 917 labs in the government sector and 439 labs in the private sector for conducting COVID-19 tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)