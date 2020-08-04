JUST IN
Covid-19 testing hits record high as over 660,000 tests conducted in 24-hrs
With 89 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Indore's tally jumps to 7,735

1,973 samples were tested in Indore on Monday, while, with three new deaths reported in the district.

A worker in PPE sanitizes the interiors of High Street Phoenix mall in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on Thursday. The Maharashtra government has allowed shopping malls and marketplaces to reopen between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Indore reported 89 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735.

According to the official data, 1,973 samples were tested in Indore on Monday. While, with three new deaths reported in the district, the toll has reached 320.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed 18 lakh on Monday with 52,972 new cases.


August 04 2020

