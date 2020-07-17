India's Covid-19 surge: One to almost 1 million cases in less than 6 months

Covid-19 cases in India have surged to almost 1 million in less than six months after the first positive report on January 30. Southern states, where the growth was relatively slow, have increased their tally in a big way recently. While has climbed to the second position, Karnataka is fourth among the most affected states. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also figure on the top 10 list.

not only continues to have the maximum number of cases but has also recorded most deaths due to Covid. Delhi, however, has contained the spread after increasing the number of tests significantly. Daily growth in cases across the country has breached the 30,000 level, prompting states and districts to impose localised lockdowns while posing a challenge for businesses trying to reopen in a comprehensive manner.





