India's Covid-19 surge: One to almost 1 million cases in less than 6 months

Southern states, where the growth was relatively slow, have increased their tally in a big way recently.

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a child for COVID-19 test during the total lockdown imposed by the state government due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Patna on Monday. Photo: ANI
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a child for Covid-19 test during the total lockdown imposed by the state government due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Patna. Photo: ANI

Covid-19 cases in India have surged to almost 1 million in less than six months after the first positive report on January 30. Southern states, where the growth was relatively slow, have increased their tally in a big way recently. While Tamil Nadu has climbed to the second position, Karnataka is fourth among the most affected states. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also figure on the top 10 list.

Maharashtra not only continues to have the maximum number of cases but has also recorded most deaths due to Covid. Delhi, however, has contained the spread after increasing the number of tests significantly. Daily growth in cases across the country has breached the 30,000 level, prompting states and districts to impose localised lockdowns while posing a challenge for businesses trying to reopen in a comprehensive manner.



First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 01:22 IST

