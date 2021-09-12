India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 738.2 mn

-
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, the ministry informed in a press statement.
The ministry stated, "Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.
As per an official release, mentioning the fact that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry stated, "More than 72.21 crores (72,21,17,085) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."
"More than 57 lakh doses (57,56,240) are in the pipeline," it added.
The ministry further stated, "More than 5.16 crore (5,16,66,835) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
