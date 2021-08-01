India's deadly killer: Bihar, MP are worst hit by lightning deaths

-
ALSO READ
Floating bodies, sinking states
WABAG secures Rs 1,187 cr contract from Bihar Urban Infra Development Corp
Finance ministry cracks the whip on insurance companies for ignoring MSMEs
Second Covid wave: Migrants going back can spice up panchayat polls in UP
Big screen goes blank: Five movies delayed as Covid-19 lockdown curbs grow
-
On 13 July, CNN, The Washington Post, and a host of other foreign publications noted incredulously that at least 65 people had been killed by lightning strikes and thunderstorms on one day in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh alone. In Rajasthan, 23 died after lightning hit Amer Fort — a popular tourist spot on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.
“There was a tower there. When the lightning struck, the tower’s wall collapsed, many people were buried under it. Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch,” Saini was quoted as telling CNN.
The incident may have been an aberration. But lightning is the biggest killer among all forces of nature. This has been proved year after year, as noted in data in statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau’s annual publication, Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India.
According to the 2019 report, out of 8,145 accidental deaths due to forces of nature, 35.3 per cent deaths were due to ‘Lightning’ (2,876 deaths), 15.6 per cent deaths due to ‘Heat/Sun Stroke’ (1,274 deaths), 11.6 per cent deaths due to ‘Flood (948 deaths) and 9.8 per cent deaths due to ‘Exposure to Cold’ (796 deaths). ‘Landslide’ and ‘Cyclone’ caused 3.2 per cent (264 deaths) and 0.4 per cent (33 deaths) of total deaths due to forces of nature respectively, says the report.
State-wise figures show Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are worst hit by lightning deaths. The worst part of it is, there is no way of preventing these deaths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU