India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US, says FM

India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 11:32 IST