PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister's death; recalls contributions to state

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM condoles demise of minister Umesh Katti, calls it 'huge loss'
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies at 61 due to cardiac arrest
Stockholm 1972 Declaration: India reminds world to leave no one behind
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.
Katti(61) died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
Modi tweeted, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."
The BJP leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:38 IST