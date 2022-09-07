PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister's death; recalls contributions to state

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid tributes to minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.

Katti(61) died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."



The leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

