JUST IN
Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Make India No 1' campaign from Haryana today
PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister's death; recalls contributions to state
Haryana: Over 950 arrested in day-long operation against illegal activities
Latest news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies at 61 due to cardiac arrest
Bilkis Bano case: Centre consented to release convicts early, says lawyer
Do India-Bangladesh ties still lack depth?
India needs to focus on governance structure over next 25 years: BS Panel
Intermediary can't decide whether content lawful: Twitter to Delhi HC
ED arrests former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mumbai-bound Vistara flight returns midway to Delhi after 'whistling' sound
Business Standard

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties

The searches are being conducted in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states

Topics
Income Tax department | Political parties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

income-tax department
A coordinated action has been launched by the tax department against the RUPPs, their linked entities, operators and others, the sources said.

The income tax department on Wednesday launched raids in multiple states as part of a tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states, they said.

A coordinated action has been launched by the tax department against the RUPPs, their linked entities, operators and others, the sources said.

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) which recently struck off 87 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

It had said some of these parties were indulging in serious financial impropriety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:57 IST

`
.