JUST IN
Top court issues notice to Centre over delay in judicial appointments
Opposition to GM crops based on unfounded fears: Centre tells Supreme Court
What is Vikram S: India's first private satellite vehicle set for launch
SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi till further order
PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall 'Statue of Prosperity' in Bengaluru
Jharkhand assembly passes bill to raise reservations for categories to 77%
School, colleges in Chennai, 5 other districts shut amid heavy rain warning
Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India summit
Modi to inaugurate airport's Terminal 2, unveil Kempegowda's statue today
JeM terrorist killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Top court issues notice to Centre over delay in judicial appointments
Business Standard

India's first privately-built rocket 'Vikram-S' set for November 15 launch

The launch is scheduled for 11:30 am, Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana had told PTI

Topics
rocket launch | rocket

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Twitter/@SkyrootA)
(Photo: Twitter/@SkyrootA)

India's first privately developed rocket -- Vikram-S -- is set for a November 15 launch on a sub-orbital mission with three payloads, Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace announced on Tuesday.

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh' (the beginning), will carry payloads of two Indian and one foreign customers and is set for launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota.

"Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov 2022 for launch," Skyspace Aerospace said on Friday.

The launch is scheduled for 11:30 am, Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana had told PTI.

Spacekidz, a Chennai-based aerospace startup, will fly 'Fun-Sat', a 2.5 kg payload developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia on the sub-orbital flight on board Vikram-S.

With this mission, Skyroot is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

Skyroot's launch vehicles are named 'Vikram' as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Based in Hyderabad, Skyroot was the first startup to sign a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets.

It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, the statement said.

Set up in 2018, Skyroot has successfully built and tested India's first privately developed cryogenic, hypergolic-liquid, and solid fuel-based rocket engines using advanced composite and 3D-printing technologies.

Skyroot Aerospace successfully raised USD 51 million through a Series-B financing round, in September this year. It had raised USD 11 million in Series-A capital raise in July last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rocket launch

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.