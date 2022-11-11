What is Vikram S: India's first private satellite vehicle set for launch

India will launch its first privately developed rocket, Vikram S, from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) launchpad at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota between November 12 and 16. Vikram S is developed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace and it will carry two Indian and one foreign customer payloads in a sub-orbital mission.

The maiden space mission of Skyroot Aerospace is called 'Prarambh' (the beginning). With this mission, Skyroot will become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space to mark a new era for India’s space exploration sector, which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate the participation of private players.

Why is this mission important? How will Vikram S contribute to India's space exploration sector? Find out all about the Prarambh mission here.

What is Vikram S?

Vikram S is a small-lift launch vehicle which is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the India's space programme.

"The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles," said Skyroot's Chief Operating Officer, Naga Bharath Daka, in a statement.

The 'Vikram' series has three rockets, Vikram I, II, and III. These rockets will support communication services such as broadband internet, GPS, and IoT from space and earth imaging.

According to Skyroot, "The leading technology architecture of Vikram vehicles offers unique capabilities like multi-orbit insertion, interplanetary missions; while providing customised, dedicated and ride share options covering a wide spectrum of small satellite customer needs.”

The Vikram series are built can be assembled and launched in less than 72 hours, and has the “lowest cost in the payload segment”, according to Skyroot.

These rockets can carry satellites weighing up to 815 kgs to the low Earth orbit and the sun-synchronous polar orbits (SSPOs).

What is Prarambh mission?

Skyroot Aerospace through the Prarambh mission will carry three customer satellites on Vikram S in a sub-orbital flight. In this mission, Vikram S will carry three customer payloads and help test and validate technologies in the Vikram series space launch vehicles.

Moreover, a Chennai-based aerospace startup, Spacekidz will fly 'Fun-Sat', a 2.5 kg payload developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia on the sub-orbital flight onboard Vikram S.

What is a sub-orbital flight?

A sub-orbital flight travels slower than the orbital velocity; they leave the gravitational field from which it was launched and reach outer space but are not fast enough to stay in orbit around the Earth.