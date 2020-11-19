India's health spend low, needs to be made priority: Niti Aayog's V K Paul

India's is currently at a low level and needs to be increased by both the Centre and the state governments to eight per cent of the total budget, V K Paul, member-health, said on Thursday.

Paul said that there have been competing priorities which have kept the health spend low but this needs to be corrected especially in light of the pandemic which has justified the need to incur more expenditure in the

Addressing the Asia Health Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, Paul said that current expenditure is less than 5 percent of the total budget in most states. “Centre will have to work with the state governments to see how they can give a higher priority to health and give preference to directing their resources towards this sector,” Paul said.

In 2018-19, India's spending on the was 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product. He said that this was an improvement over the last decade, even though the European countries spent 7-8 per cent of GDP on health.





ALSO READ: India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry

Paul, who is chairman of the committee on vaccine administration for Covid, also said that according to the Health Mission document, India's expenditure on health should be around 3 per cent of GDP by 2025.

Paul said that various steps taken towards medical education and the provision for priority sector lending for the will address the issue of shortage of manpower.

For instance, since 2014 there was a 45 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges., a 48 per cent increase in the number of undergraduate medical seats and a 79 per cent increase in post graduate medical seats. 114 new government hospitals will come up in the next three years, Paul said.

He said that expenditure on primary health care, centres of excellence and research has to be undertaken by the government. There is however, a need to double the number of beds available in the country and improve the secondary and tertiary sector, where the private sector will have a role to play.