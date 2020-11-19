India's health spend low, needs to be made priority: Niti Aayog's V K Paul

-
India's health expenditure is currently at a low level and needs to be increased by both the Centre and the state governments to eight per cent of the total budget, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog said on Thursday.
Paul said that there have been competing priorities which have kept the health spend low but this needs to be corrected especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has justified the need to incur more expenditure in the health sector.
Addressing the Asia Health Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, Paul said that current expenditure is less than 5 percent of the total budget in most states. “Centre will have to work with the state governments to see how they can give a higher priority to health and give preference to directing their resources towards this sector,” Paul said.
In 2018-19, India's spending on the health sector was 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product. He said that this was an improvement over the last decade, even though the European countries spent 7-8 per cent of GDP on health.
Paul, who is chairman of the national committee on vaccine administration for Covid, also said that according to the National Health Mission document, India's expenditure on health should be around 3 per cent of GDP by 2025.
Paul said that various steps taken towards medical education and the provision for priority sector lending for the health sector will address the issue of shortage of manpower.
For instance, since 2014 there was a 45 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges., a 48 per cent increase in the number of undergraduate medical seats and a 79 per cent increase in post graduate medical seats. 114 new government hospitals will come up in the next three years, Paul said.
He said that expenditure on primary health care, centres of excellence and research has to be undertaken by the government. There is however, a need to double the number of beds available in the country and improve the secondary and tertiary sector, where the private sector will have a role to play.
