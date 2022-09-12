India's milk output to jump 3-fold to 628 mn tonnes in 25 years: Amul MD

-
ALSO READ
Amul, Mother Diary hike milk prices by Rs 2 due to rise in procurement cost
Amul posts group turnover of Rs 61,000 cr in FY22 on milk & ice-cream biz
Amul bucked Covid blues, launched more than 100 products during lockdown
Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti, Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2/ litre
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: A refresh with experience-oriented upgrades
-
India's milk production is expected to jump three-fold to 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years with an average annual growth of 4.5 per cent, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on Monday.
The country's milk production was 210 million tonnes in 2021, the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said.
"Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," he said while giving a presentation on the outlook of the Indian dairy sector over the next 25 years.
Sodhi was speaking at International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here during September 12-15.
India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 per cent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now.
The demand is also set to increase because of the rising population, Sodhi said.
The demand for milk is expected to rise to 517 million tonnes in the next 25 years, leaving an export surplus of 111 million tonnes, he said.
The GCMMF MD said the per capita availability of milk in India will increase to 852 grams per day in the next 25 years from 428 grams per day in 2021.
Sodhi highlighted that India's dairy sector has the most efficient supply chain in the world. The packaging and transportation costs for supplying milk to consumers are very less compared to the global average.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 18:35 IST