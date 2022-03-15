India's missile system highly safe, secure: Rajnath on accidental firing

-

India's missile system is highly safe and secure, and the country's defence establishment accords highest priority to safety procedures and protocols, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha Tuesday.
In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Sigh said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of its weapon system.
India's safety procedures and protocol are of highest standards and its armed forces are well-trained and disciplined, he said.
He also said the government is committed to rectify any shortcoming found in the weapon system after enquiry into the incident.
Singh said the countrys missile system is highly safe and secure.
