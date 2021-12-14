Defence Minister Singh speaks to his US counterpart Austin over phone

-
ALSO READ
Gen Rawat, Austin discuss expanding cooperation with regional partners
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
'Great loss for every patriot': PM Modi on demise of CDS General Rawat
India 'priest' of world peace, but can reply to aggression too: Rajnath
India always ready to give befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh
-
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday spoke with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the phone and reaffirmed the American commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
The secretary offered his deepest condolences for the loss of General Rawat, India's Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Rawat, his spouse, and all the other Indian service members who were involved and killed in that helicopter accident on the 8th of December, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at his news conference.
He also, of course, reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening US-India ties and to deepening our defence partnership, Kirby said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU