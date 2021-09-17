New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns

-
The New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing a security threat, which the host board asserted did not exist.
The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White then issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.
"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.
New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments.
"The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests," Mills said.
NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.
The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.
"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.
"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement.
The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay here.
"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches.
"However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal. is in danger of being cancelled after the first match of the ODI series could not begin on time on Friday at the Pindi stadium," it added.
