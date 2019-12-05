JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

US committed to common vision for India defence ties: Pentagon official

CPCB calls for stringent measures as air quality turns severe in Delhi
Business Standard

India's software market grew at 12.4% in January-June 2019: IDC report

India's overall software market was estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent between 2018 and 2023, said the Worldwide Semi-annual Software Tracker report

IANS  |  New Delhi 

How CleverTap's in-app solution is bringing product, marketing teams closer
India accounted for 12.4 per cent share of the Asia Pacific, excluding Japanese region, software market.

The Indian software market grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year in January-June of 2019, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report on Thursday.

India's overall software market was estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent between 2018 and 2023, said the Worldwide Semi-annual Software Tracker report.

India accounted for 12.4 per cent share of the Asia Pacific, excluding Japanese region, software market. India is expected to achieve a higher growth rate vis-a-vis some other major economies in the region, according to the estimate.

"In the next 18-24 months, Indian organisations would be working on improving employee's productivity and profitability, delivering omni-channel experience to the customers, innovating and driving the disruptive digital ecosystem, and emphasising on the creation of data-driven and customer-centric organisation," said Mohsin Baig, enterprise software market analyst at IDC India.

IDC classifies the software market into three primary categories -- applications, application development and deployment (AD&D), and systems infrastructure (SI) software.

Applications contributed 61.3 per cent to the overall market revenues, followed by AD&D and SI software with shares of 22.4 per cent and 16.3 per cent, respectively, in the first half of 2019, said the report.

--IANS

gb/pcj
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 22:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU