Business Standard

India's youngsters leveraging power of science to make planet better: PM

Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa here

Topics
Modi govt | Narendra Modi | Science

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors and its youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make the planet better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa here.

"Had amazing meeting with most brilliant of world leaders: @narendramodi @PMOIndia. Blown away with his dedication to the people of India and the world and understanding of science and technology," Wadhwa said on Twitter after meeting Modi.

The academic said that in his meeting with Modi he discussed how India will lead the world in curing cancer and transform agriculture.

Tagging Wadhwa's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to meet you and discuss fascinating innovations in science and technology."

"India, as you know, is brimming with enthusiasm in these sectors. Our youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make our planet better," the prime minister said.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 08:06 IST

