JUST IN
Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia
Communications ministry organises 2-day global IoT/M2M conference in Delhi
Public servants can be held for corruption on circumstantial evidence: SC
First meeting of newly elected MCD to take place on January 6: Report
US embassy starts 12-day visa programme; people waiting fume over backlog
Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproar
Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action
China needs to revisit idea our response will remain forever low: Gokhale
Congress Himachal chief Pratibha Virbhadra, son summoned over dowry case
Beijing gained over time: Gen Naravane on China's 'salami slicing' tactic
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia
Business Standard

India says air exercise in east not connected to border clash with China

IAF says its Eastern Air Command will conduct an exercise to train its crew

Topics
IAF | Tawang | Air combat exercise

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

The IAF chief said that focus was earlier on hardware (combat aircraft), but has now shifted to software, data and artificial intelligence (AI)
Representative Image

India's air force will hold a training exercise on Thursday and Friday in the country's east but it is not connected to last week's border scuffles with China in the region, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

India's defence minister said this week that Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides. China said Indian troops had illegally crossed a de-facto border to block a routine patrol of Chinese troops.

It was the first such clash between the Asian giants since 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

Indian media have reported that the IAF scrambled jets during the latest clash in the Himalayan region of Tawang, located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China.

The IAF said on Thursday its Eastern Air Command would conduct an exercise to train its crew.

"This exercise was planned well in advance of the recent developments in Tawang and is not associated with these events," it said.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IAF

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 13:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU