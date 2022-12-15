India says air exercise in east not connected to border clash with China

-
ALSO READ
All is well, says Lt Gen C B Ponnappa on situation following Tawang clash
Pilot killed in army helicopter crash near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
India-China border clash to rock Parliament as several MPs seek discussion
'Glad both sides disengaged,' says White House on India-China clash
India, China troops clash along LAC in Tawang; minor injuries on both sides
-
India's air force will hold a training exercise on Thursday and Friday in the country's east but it is not connected to last week's border scuffles with China in the region, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.
India's defence minister said this week that Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides. China said Indian troops had illegally crossed a de-facto border to block a routine patrol of Chinese troops.
It was the first such clash between the Asian giants since 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.
Indian media have reported that the IAF scrambled jets during the latest clash in the Himalayan region of Tawang, located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China.
The IAF said on Thursday its Eastern Air Command would conduct an exercise to train its crew.
"This exercise was planned well in advance of the recent developments in Tawang and is not associated with these events," it said.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 13:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU