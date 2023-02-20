JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi records min temp of 13.1 deg Celsius, 2 notches above season's avg

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average

Topics
Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yamuna water level rises, Delhi metro

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 91 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'very poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 343.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average and the highest in the month in two years, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, it said.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 11:25 IST

